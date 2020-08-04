Ant Anstead

The TV presenter announced his plans to take a break from social media in August 2020. “The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element,” he wrote via Instagram. “I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me! So I am going to take a little break! Use the time to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980’s! Be kind to each other and seeya.