Cardi B

The “Money” rapper left social media in February 2019 after she faced backlash for winning the Best Rap Album Grammy over the late Mac Miller. Shortly before she deactivated her Instagram account, she posted a cryptic message that read, “I used to want this s—t foreva. Ya can have it back!” Cardi was only off Instagram for two days before she came “back from retirement” to promote her latest collaboration with Bruno Mars.