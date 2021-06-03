Eboni K. Williams

In June 2021, the Real Housewives of New York City star announced that she would be stepping away from social media for “about two weeks” because of difficult RHONY episodes that were about to air. “Tonight’s episode and next week’s episode are really intense and really important … and I want you to lean into them and I want you to watch them,” she said in an Instagram video. “It’s different this season. You’re right. We’re in a pandemic, we’re in the middle of the most dynamic call to action around racial reconciliation, certainly in our generation, and we’re in the heartbeat of it all in New York City. So we’re doing a heavy lift here.”