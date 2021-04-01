Hailey Baldwin

“I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” the model explained during a March 2021 YouTube video featuring psychiatrist Jessica Clemons. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up. … I want everyone to like me, it’s like, my downfall at times and I’m working through it. I think one thing I’ve had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe everybody an explanation or owe anybody anything, and really just try to correct what I need to correct personally behind closed doors.”

Baldwin also made some changes to her Instagram feed, restricting comments in order to create a more “encouraging and uplifting” environment.