Paramore’s Hayley Williams Doesn’t ‘Want’ Social Media Anymore

The Paramore crooner wrote a lengthy statement via Instagram, announcing her social media pause.
“I’ve been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites … then Myspace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own personal use anymore but it was part of the job,” she wrote in the post. “It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.”
She continued, “As for my own personal experience with social media, I just don’t want it anymore. I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”
Williams added that professional updates moving forward can be found via the band's account.