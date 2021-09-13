Lana Del Rey

The “Video Games” songstress deactivated her social media accounts in September 2021 after sharing a video with fans about why she needed a break from the internet. “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” Del Rey said in the clip. “And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

She noted that she was still on track to release her eighth studio album, Blue Banisters, in October 2021. “I’m still present and I love what I do,” she explained. “And I’m absolutely here for the music, and I’m also just going on some different endeavors. And I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope you like the record. It’s a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come.”