Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress was sick of getting hate from “online trolls,” so she kissed Twitter goodbye. Reinhart announced the departure in a series of pointed messages posted to her Instagram Story in December 2018. “Do people on twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There’s hate everywhere. But especially twitter,” she wrote at the time. “it’s like a cesspool for evil 15 year olds who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about and have nothing better to do. Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship, and Riverdale. Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won’t make you any less miserable.”