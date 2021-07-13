Lindsey Shaw

After receiving backlash for a TikTok in which she questioned a dance popularized by Black choreographers, the Ned’s Declassified alum revealed she was taking a break from social media in a teary Instagram Story video.

“I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK,” she said in July 2021. “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet, no matter who it’s directed towards. Crocodile tears? No, dude — this is like my soul out there. If you know anything about what I stand for or what I believe in, you know that it’s not this.”

The actress continued, “For my own mental health, I needed to take a step back from social media anyway. But I’m not here to offend or belittle anybody. … The intention wasn’t that serious. I gotta just go off here for a little while. But I appreciate you, I love you and I’ll be back. And I hope that I know more, and I hope we all have a little more compassion and understanding.”