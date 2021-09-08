Lorde

“I got rid of Twitter, I got rid of Instagram, I blocked YouTube, that was a big one,” the “Solar Power” singer told James Corden in August 2021. “But now my social network is the New York Times cooking app. … That’s become a source of community for me.”

One month later, the New Zealand native went into more detail about her reason for stepping back from social media in Vogue’s October 2021 cover story. “I think I was known for having my finger on the pulse, so it was actually a huge decision philosophically for me to step back from that. But I started to see the phone as a portal,” Lorde explained. “I can’t keep going through that portal, in the same way that I wouldn’t just take mushrooms all these moments of a day. It’s too deep a tunnel.”

She added: “I could sense that it would be very bad for the work and for me if I stayed online. I don’t think I’ve met too many people for whom social media is a net positive. It’s producing crazy chemicals, forming crazy neural pathways that are not rooted in positivity. … But I think we’ve got to be upfront about the things that are making us sick as a society.”