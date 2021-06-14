Margot Robbie Announces Social Media Break Before Suicide Squad Press Tour

Margot Robbie

The Harley Quinn actress hadn’t been on Instagram for six weeks when she announced that she was officially taking a break in June 2021. “Jumping off social media for the time being – check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!” the Aussie revealed via Instagram. Along with the statement, she posted a picture of herself and some colleagues from Lucky Chap, her production company, celebrating their latest hit film, Promising Young Woman.