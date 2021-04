Rebel Wilson

After frequently showcasing her slimmer figure online throughout her “year of health” in 2020, the Pitch Perfect actress decided to take a step back to focus on her career. “I’m going to sign off for a bit because I’m filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention,” she said in a March 2021 Instagram video. “It’s a very different type of role for me, so I’ve really got to immerse myself in it. … It’s time for me to work my ass off, once again.”