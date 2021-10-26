Shawn Mendes

The “Treat You Better” singer said he loves his apps a little too much — and that’s why he had to leave TikTok in October 2021. Luckily, he’s just on a little hiatus. “TikTok is great. I have extreme social media addiction, so I have to really balance myself out,” he explained to Audacy at the time. “I have to delete those apps every now and again.”

The Canadian confirmed that he is “on a TikTok break right now.” He continued, “But when I have it, it’s everything … I am a child of Vine. They’re different, TikTok is much more advanced.”