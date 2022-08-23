Dwyane Wade

The former NBA star, 40, was accused of having one of the worst overages, exceeding his June water budget by 1,400 percent, or 90,000 gallons. According to the Times, Wade’s property exceeded its May budget by 489,000 gallons. “We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue,” the former athlete and his wife, Gabrielle Union, told the newspaper in a statement. “We have replaced all parts of our pool system that [have] to do with water flow and leakage in addition to converting to synthetic grass and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.”