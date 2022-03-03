D. L. Hughley

During an interview, Hughley called out society for laughing off the way West speaks about Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson.

“It’s not funny. It’s never been funny. I think I have watched too many times when things like that happen. And a woman or somebody is not believed and then things escalate,” the radio personality explained in the viral video in March 2022. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I think you can’t write a beat so good that you can get to do these things.”