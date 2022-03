Gene Simmons

The Kiss rocker advised “cool guy” Davidson to “ignore” the Chicago native’s criticism during a March 2022 interview with TMZ. “Get a hobby. That’s better. Leave them alone, move on,” Simmons added of West. “Love your kids. Love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions. She’s a grown-ass woman now and she doesn’t need your permission.” The Rock School alum also said it’s “possible” that the “Heartless” singer needs “a good bitch slap.”