Jon Stewart

The Daily Show alum came to Davidson’s defense on a March 2022 episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

“He’s just a f–king smart, funny kid trying to live his life,” Stewart said of the fellow comedian, who he referred to as “one of my favorite people.” He added: “I think he’s doing as best you can in that situation when you’re dealing with something that’s so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things. I just love that kid.”