Machine Gun Kelly

It comes as no surprise that Davidson’s bestie MGK is “totally” there for him amid the drama. “We love everybody, man. We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for people’s anger, so be it,” the Mainstream Sellout artist told Howard Stern in March 2022. “That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”