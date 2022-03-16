Trevor Noah

“The point is Kim Kardashian and countless other women, they find themselves in a terrible position,” the host said during the Daily Show in March 2022. “Because asking Kanye to stop clearly isn’t helping but at the same time he hasn’t broken any laws, so can she get him arrested? No, I don’t think so.”

The South Africa native added: “Would she even want to? I mean, she spends half her time helping Black people come out of jail so now she can’t throw Kanye West in. That’s a bit of a paradox. But still, she’s being harassed.”