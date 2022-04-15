Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

April 2022

Kardashian gushed about how “content” she was in her relationship with Davidson during an appearance on the “Make Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast. “It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about,” she said. “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'”

Hours after the podcast went live, the California native shared photos from a dinner she shared with the comedian after the premiere of her new Hulu show, The Kardashians. “Late night snack,” Kardashian captioned the snaps, which show the couple cuddling with their arms wrapped around each other, as Davidson smiles lovingly at his girlfriend.