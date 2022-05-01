Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

April 2022

“Staten Island is an amazing place,” the Kardashians star gushed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We had so much fun going to Staten Island, it’s where he’s from. I [wanted] to check it out. … We take ferry rides everywhere. It’s always been super low-key every time we go to Staten Island. I feel like that is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”