Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

June 2022

A source exclusively told Us that the twosome’s relationship was “for sure getting serious,” adding that the reality star feels “very comfortable” around the comedian. “She is relieved that fans got to see how she bounced back after Kanye and see how happy she is,” the insider added after Davidson made a minor cameo after the credits ran on the Kardashians’ season finale. “There’s still a lot left of her journey with Pete that she can’t wait to share with viewers of the show.”