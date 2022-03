March 2022

In the first full-length trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim laughs off a comment about her new romance while filming a confessional interview. “Who are you texting, Kim?” a voice asks from off camera. “Does his name rhyme with ‘Feet’?” Elsewhere in the video, Kris Jenner tells the cameras, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming.”