A Meaningful Night Out

Kardashian and Davidson were joined by Scott Disick at Angelina’s Ristorante in Staten Island in December 2021. An insider revealed that the outing held a special meaning to the comedian, telling Us, “Pete’s been a customer at the restaurant for years. He loves it. It’s his mother’s favorite restaurant — he brings his mom all the time.”

The couple “for sure” hoped to return to the eatery, according to the source.