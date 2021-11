Meeting the Momager

Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday in November 2021 with Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner. In snapshots shared by Flavor Flav, who also attended the small party, the trio wore matching plaid pajamas, seemingly from Kardashian’s Skims collection. While it’s unclear where the get-together took place, the decor in Flav’s Instagram photos looks very similar to Jenner’s Palm Springs, California home.