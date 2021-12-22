Staten Island Movie Date

The duo were spotted at a movie theater in Staten Island as SNL announced they would be downsizing Paul Rudd’s episode amid concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak. After the December 2021 outing, Davidson was photographed smiling after he left the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca, where the reality star was staying in during her New York trip.

At the time, a source told Us that Kardashian has been “loving” her time with Davidson, adding, “They’re clearly not hiding their romance. It seems like they want to just be able to do things any normal couple would do and have fun together.”