A Business Deal

“I never had a single [copy of the sex tape] at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed,” the “One Wish” singer told The Daily Mail in May 2022. “That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

He later shared a series of alleged DMs between himself and the reality star talking about the Kardashians storyline, in which he once again claimed that Jenner orchestrated the “leak” in 2007. “Now I realize this is another promo stunt for you — unless you reach out to me soon I’m gonna take it to the level where it shows all of what we did,” Ray J wrote, per the screenshots. “All of the meetings and convos about the plan — date and times of our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned this since the beginning. … Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with [redacted] and [redacted] — it was her idea to put out the [tape].”

The Kardashians have not yet responded to The Daily Mail article.