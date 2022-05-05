An ‘SNL’ Surprise

The day before Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, West flew from New York back to California to recover all of the alleged extra footage from Ray J. “I want to show you guys what [Kanye] got me,” the Selfish author told her mother and sister as they arrived at her hotel room in the third episode of The Kardashians. “He got me all of the sex tape back. And he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.” According to Kim, the hard drive didn’t contain any explicit footage.

Speaking with the cameras, she continued: “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me, and I am so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”