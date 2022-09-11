Calling Out Kris

Ray J doubled down on his criticism of Jenner after West slammed the momager in an August 2022 Instagram post that was later deleted. The “Heartless” rapper also shared a screenshot of a text message at the time seemingly from Kardashian on her mom’s behalf, which read, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

In the comments, Ray J fired back: “What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?”