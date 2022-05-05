Moving Forward

After explaining that her comment about a sex toy “was clearly a sarcastic joke,” Kardashian told her ex-boyfriend that she wanted them both to be able to move on from the entire situation. “I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you,” she allegedly wrote.

“This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned in wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago,” Kardashian added. Thank you for reaching out and my hope is that after next week when everyone sees that the computer was given back to Kanye that this story will be dead and done with. I’m sorry to hear how this has affected you — it wasn’t my intention.”