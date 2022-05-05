Off the Radar

“I been staying off the Raydar [sic] – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving,” the “Melody” performer wrote via Instagram in September 2021 after his former manager claimed that he had a “part two” of his sex tape with Kardashian. “How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

When West claimed that he retrieved the unseen footage himself in January, Ray J echoed those sentiments, tweeting, “This needs to stop. I also have kids.”