The Lie Detector Drama

After Jenner denied leaking the sex tape during a September 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Ray J slammed host James Corden for what he called a “fake” lie detector test. “John Grogan is a fake,” the R&B artist claimed in an Instagram post about the incident, referring to the person who administered the test on the show. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum also slammed Kim and her mother for continuing to deny their alleged involvement in the tape’s release before sharing a 44-minute video which he claimed proved that they orchestrated the leak. “YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray-J wrote in an Instagram caption. “I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”