What Really Happened

The musician also denied that his October 2021 meeting with West occurred exactly how it was described on the reality show. “I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours. I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had — he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him,” Ray J told The Daily Mail. “I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true.”

Ray J did, however, confirm that there was no explicit footage on the hard drive he handed over. “It wasn’t a sex tape — it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since our split]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it,” he explained.