May 2022

The For The Love of Ray J star accused Kardashian of orchestrating the sex tape leak through alleged DMs between him and the KKW Beauty founder.

“Now I realize this is another promo stunt for you — unless you reach out to me soon I’m gonna take it to the level where it shows all of what we did,” he wrote, per the screenshots. “All of the meetings and convos about the plan — date and times of our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned this since the beginning.”

Ray J took particular issue with Kardashian’s comments on her show about “sticking a dildo in [her] [censored]” while she sleeps. The singer claimed it made him “look like a rapist and a dirty perv” and he was “catching a lot of slack from it.”

The Skims founder allegedly replied to the DMs, insisting that her comment about a sex toy was “clearly a sarcastic joke,” but she was “sorry to hear how it was affecting him and was thankful he reached out.