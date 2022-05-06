November 2018

The Sun claimed Ray J had spilled intimate details about Kardashian during an interview.

“Kim and I had fun times, marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did,” The Sun quoted the singer saying. “She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild. There was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.”

Kardashian shot back at the allegations via Twitter the next day.

“Oh, shows he’s a pathological liar,” she wrote, adding, “It’s too funny to me!”

Ray J responded via social media the next morning, insisting he never said such comments.

“I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS,” the singer tweeted. “I’m focused on my new baby and my wife! Please stop trying to tear me down.”