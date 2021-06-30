Kardashians

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Italian Vacation to the Colosseum and the Vatican: Pics

By
Kim Kardashian Visits Vatican City Sheer Lace Dress
 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
4
2 / 4
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Traveling With Friends

She brought along her hairstylist and makeup artist during her Roman excursions.

Back to top