Kardashians Inside Kim Kardashian’s Italian Vacation to the Colosseum and the Vatican: Pics By Miranda Siwak June 30, 2021 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Traveling With Friends She brought along her hairstylist and makeup artist during her Roman excursions. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News