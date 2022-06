500 Times a Day

“The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here,” Kardashian shared during a March 2015 KUWTK episode while trying to conceive with West. “He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I’m going to wait like five more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me.” She later revealed that she and the Yeezy designer were “having sex 500 times a day.”