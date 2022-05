Alison Statter

Statter has been one of Kim’s best friends since they met in elementary school. “To me, Kim is just Kim. So I don’t look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my famous friend Kim,'” she said in a December 2020 video. “Like, I can honestly say that you have not changed.” The pals also collaborated on a collection for KKW Beauty in August 2020 that featured photos from their decades-long friendship on the packaging.