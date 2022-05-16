Chrissy Teigen

After meeting on a double date with John Legend and Kim’s then-boyfriend, Reggie Bush, the California native and the Cravings author quickly became friends. “The night Chrissy and I first met, we bonded in the bathroom while she helped zip me up,” Kim wrote on her app in 2016, per E! News. “We became good friends pretty fast after that, LOL!”

Teigen shared her perspective of that evening in an August 2016 video. “I remember this because I was so nervous to meet you. I don’t know. I’d been watching. I knew all about you. I felt kind of like a weirdo,” the former model said at the time. “You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and you had me zip you up. [I was like,] ‘Oh, my gosh! She has spanx on. She’s cool. She’s normal.'”