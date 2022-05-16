Jonathan Cheban

The food influencer met Kim at a group dinner in 2009, and in the decades since, he has frequently been by her side at events and while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Everyone is just really loyal,” he told the Daily Mail in August 2019 about the famous family. “They always deliver, no one ever flakes, even at this stage [of their fame]. Everyone is on time.”

He continued: “If Kim calls me, I pick up the phone, whenever it is. If I email her, she’ll respond a minute later, even with four kids, same with Kris [Jenner]. It’s very normal. Everyone is still there for each other.”