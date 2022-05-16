Mario Dedivanovic

Kardashian and the makeup artist have been close for over a decade, long before either one of them had their own cosmetics lines or attended A-List events. The pair reflected on their friendship during an April 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians while holding back tears. “Seeing Mario [get] so emotional [about me hosting SNL] just reminds me of when his agency told him not to work with me because I was just a ‘reality star,'” Kardashian told cameras. “And that he was never going to have a career if he was my makeup artist, and he told them basically to go f–k themselves.”