Kris Humphries

Kardashian and the former Brooklyn Nets basketball player started dating in October 2010. They got engaged less than a year laer, in May 2011. They tied the knot in August of that year, but split 72 days later. After she filed for divorce in October 2011, the two engaged in a bitter court battle, with Humphries claiming that his ex had committed fraud by saying “I do.” They settled the split after 536 days in April 2013.