The Game

In August 2022, the rapper revealed he once dated Kardasian more than a decade prior — despite being pals with Ray J. “I’ve never seen an Armenian at this point, coming from Compton,” he recalled during an interview on House of ACES presents The Debut Live hosted by Carl Lamarre. “I was just like, ‘Yo Ray J, who’s that?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Kim.’ And I’m like ‘Oh that’s Kim, man? Aw, too bad for you!'”

He continued, “We start dating a little bit, but I would always hook my Xbox up. She had that good internet.” He added that they stopped seeing each other and the SKKN By Kim founder moved on with Reggie Bush, placing their relationship sometime around 2006.

