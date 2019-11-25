On Her Evolving Marriage to Kanye West

Kim, who wed the 42-year-old “Famous” rapper in 2014, revealed that the “one consistent thing” in the couple’s marriage is that it’s “never stopped being fun,” even after becoming parents of four kids: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 6 months. “It’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time,” she said. “It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that? And giving each other space and time to figure that out.”