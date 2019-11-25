On Her Political Awakening Being Inspired by Her 4 Black Children

Kim admitted that being a mother to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm “definitely has a lot to do with” her becoming more political and her pursuit of a law career. “I want my children to have a fair life, and I do believe that race does play a huge role in the criminal-justice system, if you look at all the numbers,” she began.

“Statistically, one in three black men will be locked up in their lifetime. So that does weigh heavy on my heart,” she continued. “I had many conversations with my dad [Robert Kardashian] growing up about being an attorney and what’s fair and what’s not, and maybe I was really sheltered, but I didn’t know all of this was going on. I never had a close connection to someone who had been in prison — to understand how they treat you there and what really goes on. I don’t know if that’s being naïve, if that’s how I grew up.”