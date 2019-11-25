On the Transition From Sex Tape Leaks to Revenge Porn

Kim was asked about the transition from leaked sex tapes as a way to shame women to the rise of revenge porn, to which she reflected on her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his experience on the matter. “That question is a bit tricky. Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama [Blac Chyna in 2017] and he’s in a revenge-porn lawsuit,” she said. “Obviously, I get the difference and I would talk about me, but I don’t know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of s–t.”

Kim continued by highlighting the things “that have changed” since then with the rise of the #MeToo movement, adding: “I think the Me Too culture goes into the cancel-culture realm, where maybe … Well, I don’t want to speak for people who have been sexually assaulted because I actually don’t know what that’s like. But even just finding love in the workplace … That used to be the only way, you know? So many of my parents’ friends married their secretaries, and were together for 40 years, and have children together. And now it’s like, ‘Oh, how could you?’”