Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Game Night With Rob Kardashian’s Ex Adrienne Bailon on His Birthday

By
Kim, Kourtney Enjoy Game Night With Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon on His Birthday
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Rob’s Turn

Kim shared a lengthy tribute to Rob via Instagram before she headed to game night with her friends.

“We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime,” she wrote alongside a photo with her brother, who looked noticeably slimmer in the snap. “I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU.”

Back to top