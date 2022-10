Who Will Attend?

Royal expert at family history site MyHeritage.com Myko Clelland exclusively told Us Weekly in September that many members of the royal family will likely be present at the coronation.

“You’ll see William, you’ll see Catherine, you’ll most likely see their children. You’ll see Charles and [Queen Consort] Camilla. You might see [Charles’] siblings, that’s kind of possible. You may even see Harry and Meghan,” he said at the time.