Love Lives

From Costars to Parents: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Relationship Timeline

By
2016 Kissing Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Relationship Timelime
 Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
8
3 / 8

2016

Two months after Us confirmed Dunst and Hedlund’s split, the Bring It On star was spotted kissing Plemons.

 

Back to top