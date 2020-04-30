Love Lives From Costars to Parents: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon April 30, 2020 Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock 8 3 / 8 2016 Two months after Us confirmed Dunst and Hedlund’s split, the Bring It On star was spotted kissing Plemons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News