2020

The often-private couple dished on the early days of their romance in a candid interview with The New York Times, published in September. “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” Plemons said, recalling when he met Dunst on the set of season 2 of Fargo. The Melancholia star, for her part, raved over her fiancé’s work ethic. “He works so hard at what he does. He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply,” she told the Times.