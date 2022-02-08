December 2021

Dunst shared a waltz with her fiancé in their movie The Power of the Dog, but it wasn’t as easy as it looked.

The former child star told The Cut that she “felt like it’s such a delicate scene that you have to try hard not to make it too mushy or corny.” Luckily, she was working with her favorite actor.

“To do a scene with Jesse, I honestly just had to look at him and the beauty of the way he says that line, ‘It’s just nice not to be alone,’” she gushed. “I was just like, ‘Wow, I better step it up.’ Because he’s so good; I just was so moved by it.”